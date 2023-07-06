PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.
- GREATER WHITE HAVEN CHAMBERS
Main Street Market, Saturday
Vendors from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Fresh produce, craft items, sweet treats, and more!
Stroll or bike through the D&L trail along the Lehigh River
- INDRALOKA ANIMAL SANCTUARY
10:00 a.m. on Saturday
Self care with Indraloka’s furry friends
Nature walk through the sanctuary
Meditation space
Snacks!
$20 dollar admission to benefit Indaroloka sanctuary
- BACK MOUNTAIN MEMORIAL LIBARY ACUTION
Sunday is last day of the auction
Antiques
Basket raffle, odds, and ennds tents, homemade food, kids’ games
Shuttle buses available
For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.
That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!