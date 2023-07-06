PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

  • GREATER WHITE HAVEN CHAMBERS
    Main Street Market, Saturday
    Vendors from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    Fresh produce, craft items, sweet treats, and more!
    Stroll or bike through the D&L trail along the Lehigh River
  • INDRALOKA ANIMAL SANCTUARY
    10:00 a.m. on Saturday
    Self care with Indraloka’s furry friends
    Nature walk through the sanctuary
    Meditation space
    Snacks!
    $20 dollar admission to benefit Indaroloka sanctuary
  • BACK MOUNTAIN MEMORIAL LIBARY ACUTION
    Sunday is last day of the auction
    Antiques
    Basket raffle, odds, and ennds tents, homemade food, kids’ games
    Shuttle buses available

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!