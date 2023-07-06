PA live! (WBRE) — Alyson Price gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend in northeast PA.

GREATER WHITE HAVEN CHAMBERS

Main Street Market, Saturday

Vendors from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Fresh produce, craft items, sweet treats, and more!

Stroll or bike through the D&L trail along the Lehigh River

10:00 a.m. on Saturday

Self care with Indraloka’s furry friends

Nature walk through the sanctuary

Meditation space

Snacks!

$20 dollar admission to benefit Indaroloka sanctuary

Sunday is last day of the auction

Antiques

Basket raffle, odds, and ennds tents, homemade food, kids’ games

Shuttle buses available

For more details and a full list of events happening in northeast and central PA this weekend, visit our Community Calendar. There, you can add your events as well.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!