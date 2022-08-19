PA Live (WBRE) — It started with a crazy idea and a little inspiration from Oliver (our little Basset Labrador mix) and turned into a beautiful story with an inspiring message:

“What makes us different, makes all the difference in the world.”

Randimals are made up of two different animals which means they are a unique blend of personalities, characteristics, instincts and skills.

The heart of the Randimals story is about celebrating difference. It’s about recognizing that we are all unique and that we all have something extremely wonderful and special to offer.

Whether we are a mix of different races, cultures or backgrounds, we are all the same yet beautifully different.

Let the Randimals take you on an amazing journey of self discovery, friendship and adventure. Learn more at Randimals.com.