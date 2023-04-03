PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with some of the cast and crew of Western Wayne Drama’s upcoming production of The Little Mermaid: Director Jessica McLaughlin, Julia Phillips (“Sebastian”), and Amanda David (“Ariel”).

The cast describes what audiences can expect from the stage adaptation of the iconic Disney film.

They also explain how they prepared for their roles for their senior year show, and describe what makes Western Wayne’s drama club so special.

Of course, Amanda also performs the song “Part of Your World” on PA live!

Catch The Little Mermaid on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Western Wayne High School. For more information, visit Western Wayne’s website or follow the drama club on Instagram @ww_drama_club.