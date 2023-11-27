PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Elaine Ort, director of the Western Wayne High School Band.

Elaine took part in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last week. This year’s telecast attracted 28.5 million viewers on NBC, the largest recorded telecast in parade history!

Elaine played as a part of the Band Directors Marching Band.

Before heading to New York for the parade, Elaine received a surprise “hero’s send-off” from Western Wayne!

The band played one final performance before heading home from New York, so Chris and Rachel check out a recording!

For more information, visit BandDirectorSalute.org.