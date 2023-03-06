PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live! Chris spoke with the cast of the West Scranton High School Players’ production of Disney’s Descendants: Mandie Martin aka Evie, Camryn Roche aka Mal, Elijah Williams aka Carlos, John Quick aka Jay, and Joey Collins aka Ben.

The new musical is based on the Disney Channel Original film of the same name, and is filled to the brim with comedy, adventure, hijinks. Descendants also features appearances by some of Disney’s most famous, and infamous, characters.

The cast of Disney’s Descendants explains the plot of the musical, and gives us some insights into their characters.

They also talk about how meaningful it is to be the West Scranton Players’ first show since the pandemic.

They also sing the song “Space Between,” featured in the show.

The performances will be be held on March 10 and 11 at 7:00 p.m. and March 12 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 at the door of the West Scranton High School.

For more information, visit the West Scranton High School Players’ Facebook page.