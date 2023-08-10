PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke about Marion Lorne, a West Pittston Native who enjoyed a successful stage and screen career. You might recognize her as Aunt Clara from the popular ’60s sitcom Bewitched.

Rachel describes the Bewitched, Befuddled, and Bewildered Marion Lorne Film Festival, to celebrate the Emmy Award winning West Pittstonian’s life and career.

She explains what to expect at the film festival, and talk about Marion’s relatives who are still in the area.

Make sure to swing by the festival at the Pittston Slope Amphitheater on August 11th at 8:00 p.m. for Bewitched episodes and TV sketches and August 12th at 8:00 p.m. for Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train.

For more information, visit WestPittstonHistory.org or the West Pittston Historical Society’s Facebook page.