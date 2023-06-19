PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with the talented cast of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz: Cecelia Pugh (“Dorothy”), John Beppler (“Cowardly Lion”), AJ McKenney (“Tin Man”), and Tyler Floryan (“Scarecrow”).

The cast performs a mashup of two iconic songs from the show: “If I Only Had the Nerve” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.”

They also talk about some of the highlights of the show, and why they think The Wizard of Oz is still so popular even as it’s about to turn 84 years old.

Images Courtesy of: Angel Berlane Mulcahy, On My Cue Productions

They also explain how they make these iconic roles their own.

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre to see The Wizard of Oz on June 23rd, 24th 30th, and July 1st at 8:00 p.m. or June 25th and July 2nd at 3:00 p.m.

To purchase your tickets, visit ltwb.org or call (570) 823-1875. To see sneak peeks of the show, follow Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre on Facebook.