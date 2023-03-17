PA live — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the cast of their upcoming production of Madagascar: The Musical: Quinn Manning (“Alex the Lion”), Penny Lane (“Marty the Zebra”), Reagan Bloem (“Gloria the Hippo”), Maya McVety (“Melman the Giraffe”), and Jake Gower (“King Julien”).

Since Madagascar: The Musical is about friendship, the cast talks about how well they get along in real life.

They also describe some of the character you’ll see in the show, including zookeepers, lemurs, penguins, and other wild animals.

Jake talks about his accent work and how that helped him with King Julien, and Maya talks about how this is one of Imagine NEPA’s final performances in their Clarks Summit theater before the company moves.

Performances of Madagascar will take place on March 17 at 7:00 p.m. and March 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit Imagine NEPA’s website or call (570) 599-0643.