PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Andrea Bogusko from the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, or NEPMTA, a local non-profit and a recipient of a $2,500 donation from Weis Markets.

NEPMTA works to advance musical knowledge and education, promote the art of music, and increase musical achievement and appreciation throughout the area.

Andrea discusses how NEPMTA can help fund high school scholarships, and allow students to perform at Carnegie Hall.

NEPMTA is perhaps best known for its annual Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent fundraiser and competition show. This year, the show will take place at the F.M. Kirby Center on April 7, 2024.

Auditions are now open, so send yours in by January 30, 2024!

For more information, visit NEPMTA.org or call 570-881-2118.