PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Growers say it is all about the soil in an area from Tunkhannock, Wyoming County to Shickshinny, Luzerne County, with the Pittston Area being ideal.

"Valentine Delia really loves his Pittston tomatoes. He says they're the best in the world. And he ought to know because he's tasted them all," reports Sue Miller.