We all scream for ice cream on National Ice Cream Day

Sunday was National Ice Cream Day, but did you know July is National Ice Cream Month?
Haley and Chris celebrated in the studio today with some tasty treats from Malacari’s Ice Cream!
For more information, click here.
Sunday was National Ice Cream Day, but did you know July is National Ice Cream Month?
Haley and Chris celebrated in the studio today with some tasty treats from Malacari’s Ice Cream!
For more information, click here.
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.