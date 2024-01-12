PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with 28/22 Sports anchor Nick Zelaya.

The 2024 AHL All-Star game is almost here, and goalie Joel Blomqvist will be representing the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in San Jose, California this year. Congratulations, Joel!

Nick explains why Joel has been so successful this year, and discusses what Penguins fans can look forward to in 2024.

Nick also explains what the 28/22 sports team has been up to lately.

