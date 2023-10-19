PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brian Coe, Vice President of Operations for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins’ home opener against the Springfield Thunderbirds takes place this Saturday, October 21, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

The Pens will be honoring season ticket holders on the ice, and tease some special deals for future games.

Brian also discusses some other themed and community nights, including:

11/11: Family & Faith Night

12/9: Teddy Bear Toss

12/16: Christmas Theme (featuring Santa)

1/6: Special Olympics Night

1/27: Crosscheck Cancer Night

2/17: Pittston Tomatoes

2/17: Girl Scout Night

2/24: Military Appreciation Night

3/23: Boy Scout Night

3/9: St. Patrick’s Celebration

3/23: Star Wars Night

4/13: First Responders Night

Make sure you head out to the home opener to watch the Pens fly, and to see a certain PA live! host in action.

For more information, visit WBSPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS (7367), and keep your eyes peeled for more Penguins appearances throughout the week!