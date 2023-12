PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel recaps how members of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins gave back with Valley Santa.

The team headed to Boscov’s in Wilkes-Barre to help package gifts for families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to have any Christmas gifts.

Valley Santa was founded in 1984, and works to ensure that every kid in the area can open up a present on Christmas. They now help roughly 4,000 kids come Christmastime.

For more information, visit ValleySanta.org.