WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) - The Bradford County Coroner's office has ruled the death of an 11-year-old child a homicide after fighting over a toy with another child.

The child was pronounced deceased at 8:45 p.m. after being transported to Robert Packer Hospital with a stab wound to the left chest. The coroner's office confirmed the nature of death after an autopsy was performed on Nov. 1.