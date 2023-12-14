PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jaysen Yatko, owner of Wayne’s World of Music.

Wayne’s World of Music is collecting winter wear for The Fellowship Church Food Bank & Clothing Closet in Dallas to keep our community warm this Winter.

Make sure to donate to the clothing drive before December 23.

Jaysen also explains how you can keep up with Wayne’s World of Music’s latest jam nights and whatever else they have in store.

For more information, visit @WaynesWorldDallas on Facebook or call 570-674-1995.