PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Christian Michl Brown, Dianna Brown, and James Brown from The Brown Initiative, a family performance group, who perform “Merry Christmas Eve.”

The Brown Initiative’s Kick-Off to Christmas live music and dance concert events continue through the month: Sunday, December 10, at North Pocono High School at 5:00 p.m., and Friday, December 15, at Diocese of Scranton Pastoral Center at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit TheBrownInitiative.com, find @TheBrownInitiativeLLC on Instagram, @TheBrownInitiatve on Facebook, or call 570-871-0808.