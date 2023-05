PA live! (WBRE) — Part of Your World, from the 1989 Disney animated film The Little Mermaid, sees the titular character Ariel expressing her desire to learn about and explore the human world as she swims among her collection of human artifacts in her secret grotto.

Jaelynn Berry performed her rendition of the song from the upcoming performances at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The production involves more than 65 young performers and tickets are sold online.