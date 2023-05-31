PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Crystal Kotlowski, the NEPA director of Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VoAPA).

Crystal talks about the upcoming Walk of Hope for Ruth’s Place, which is this Saturday, June 3rd, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Ruth’s Place is a shelter for women experiencing homelessness, so the funds raised will help feed, clothe, protect, and empower the women at Ruth’s Place.

Crystal describes the festivities that await at Saturday’s Walk for Hope on June 3rd.

For more information, visit Ruth’s Place’s Facebook, the Walk for Hope’s page on Justgiving.com, or VoAPA’s website.