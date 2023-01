PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with La June Montgomery Tabron, the president and CEO of the W. K. Kellogg Foundation ahead of Tuesday’s National Day of Racial Healing.

La June discusses the importance of National Day of Racial Healing, as well as what steps anyone can take to help make a difference. She also explains her organization, the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.

For more information visit the W. K. Kellogg Foundation’s website.