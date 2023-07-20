PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Adam Marco and Emily Messina from the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The guests swing by PA live! with a mid-season update for the team, and to talk about some fun promotions for the second half of the season, including weekly features like Thirsty Thursday, Firework/First Responder Friday, Giveaway Saturdays, and Sunday family fun day.

Then, they dive into the players themselves: some soon-to-be big names that are getting noticed in the Electric City this summer.

Emily, new to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre organization this season, speaks on her career journey, and what makes RailRiders fans so special.

For tickets and information, visit swbrailriders.com, call 570-969-2255, or find @swbrailriders on social media.