PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Madonna spoke with 28/22 News Veterans Voices reporter Nick Toma, Ray Stender from Veterans Promise, and Judge Tom Munley from Veterans Views.

The guests talk about the Veterans Promise organization, which provides outreach for PTSD, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol education, and support to veterans and their families in the community.

Over the past weekend, during Veterans Promise’s annual Promise Keepers Ride, the organization received a special honor.

For their service to those who have served, Veterans Promise won the annual First Sergeant William E. Davis Award, which is given annually to an individual or organization over the past weekend.

Ray also describes what the award means to him.

