PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Matthew, Stephanie, Tyler, and Jennifer from the cast and crew of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s Dracula.

Dracula is Little Theatre’s first mainstage show of the year. Matthew, who plays Dracula himself, talks about his interpretation of the character. Stephanie talks about what makes this show special.

Tyler talks about what to expect for someone who has never seen the show. And Jennifer talks about the upcoming 101st season for Little Theatre, and what makes it so successful.

Unlike the title character, Little Theatre’s Dracula certainly won’t suck.

Come see the show Friday, January 27 or Saturday January 28 at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 3 or Saturday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m., or Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m.

Purchase your tickets at Little Theatre’s website or by calling 570-8230-1875.