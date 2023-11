PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Mark Bayliss from the Valor Clinic.

The Valor Clinic works to provide veterans with assistances finding benefits, shelter, and PTSD resources.

The Valor Clinic will be holding its annual Patriot’s Ball on Sunday, November 11 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Stroudsmoor Country in in Stroudsburg. Make sure to swing by, as all proceeds will benefit the clinic.

For more information, visit ValorClinic.org or call 570-534-2815.