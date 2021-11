WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the pandemic has many people ordering their holiday gifts online, the Wyoming Valley Mall is adding two new stores and expanding a third in preparation for the holiday shopping season, according to the mall's spokesperson Joseph Ohrin.

Ohrin tells Eyewitness News that Toys Toys has opened in the former Gamestop location within the mall. They offer games, dolls, toys, remote control cars, plush animals and more.