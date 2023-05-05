PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Lori Chaffers from the Outreach Center for Community Resources and Chris DiMattio from the Unico Scranton Chapter Golf Committee.

Lori and Chris talk about Unico’s upcoming charity gold tournament which will benefit the Outreach Center.

They also describe what else Unico does to support the community, and explain why the Pesavento family have been named the honorary chairs.

The tournament will take place on May 22nd. For more information, visit outreachworks.org or call 570-588-7585.