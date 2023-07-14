PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jared Yates and Chris Cashmere from Stay Loud, a punk rock band from Wilkes-Barre.

Stay Loud performs their song “Stayin’ In” from their new EP, Pull Me Up, available now on Spotify and Apple Music.

The band also teases what’s coming next, including upcoming music release plans and live performances.

In the video below, Stay Loud performs their song “Overboard.”

Catch Stay Loud’s upcoming performance at Keystone Stage on July 28th at 7:00, and keep your eyes peeled for an exciting new song.

Make sure to follow Stay Loud by finding @StayLoudBand on social media.