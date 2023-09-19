PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Norman Namey and Alyssa Fort from St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church.

The church, located in Wilkes-Barre, will be hosting a Middle Eastern food festival this Saturday!

Stop by for mouth-watering Middle Eastern delicacies, a bake sale, entertainment, raffles, instant bingo, vendors, and more!

They also share some secret recipes, which we get a sneak peek of when Chris tosses things to Rachel, who joins Jennell Fort and John Moses in the kitchen.

As the guests go over the menu for the festival, they teach Rachel about the parishioners of St. Mary. Check it out in the video below!

Make sure to try some of these tasty treats yourself at the festival! For more information, visit StMaryOrthodox.com or call 570-824-5016.