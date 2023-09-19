PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Heather Warriner from H3 Kennels LLC, Baker Warriner from Baker’s Biscuits, and Jessica Hums from True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

True Friends is a no kill, non-profit animal center that is able to house 55 cats and 40 dogs.

True Friends is funded by direct donations, grants, and fundraisers, including both their upcoming golf tournament and Woofstock, an event on September 23 at Salt Springs with various venders, including H3 Kennels and Baker’s Biscuits!

The golf tournament takes place on Saturday, September 30, at The Montrose Club, at 10:00 a.m. You don’t need to be a member of the club to play in the tournament. The event will also feature a hot dog bar, a burger bar, a 50/50, raffle baskets, and more! You can even buy some Baker’s Biscuits at the tournament!

They also bring in a dog, Zena, who enjoys some of Baker’s Biscuits on air!

For more information, visit H3Kennels.com.com and TrueFriendsAWC.com.