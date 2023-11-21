PA live! (WBRE) — The Pennsylvania State Police Hill Impact Program is designed to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and those individuals looking to seek a career in law enforcement.

It’s a multi-phased program with each phase consisting of 15-week courses that focus on physical fitness, paramilitary disciplines, and law enforcement education.

Master Trooper David L Peters with the Northeast Hill Impact Program joined PA live! hosts Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malak to talk about the program.