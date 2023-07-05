PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Trooper Anthony Petroski from Pennsylvania State Police Troop N.

Trooper Petroski talks about Troop N Sunny Day Camp, which will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.

Images Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police Troop N

The one-day camp experience provides a free, fun-filled, and interactive day with law enforcement for people with special needs and their families.

The camp is completely free, and lunch is provided.

For more infromation, visit troopncampcadet.com.