PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Phil Keoghan, the showrunner for CBS’s Tough at Nails.

As the competition series continues it’s 4th season, Phil talks about some of the show’s contestants, essential workers who test their skills at real job sites like construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry, and more.

Phil also gives the inside scoop on some of the show’s “tough guys,” including Pennsylvania native Jake Cope, a proud 158 Union Member.

Watch Tough as Nails on WYOU on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m.