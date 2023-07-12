PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Phil Keoghan, the host of CBS’s reality competition show Tough as Nails.

Tough as Nails, currently on its fifth season, follows everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor.

Phil explains what it means for Tough as Nails to air twice in one week, once on Friday night and once on Sunday night.

Phil describes what to expect on Friday’s episode, in which Season 3 winner Lia Mort returns to guide the crew through an apple orchard on Friday’s episode.

He also talks about the difference between Tough as Nails and most TV shows, and how Tough as Nails celebrates the kind of people who deserve more praise.

Chris and Phil also talk about Season 4 contestant Jake Cope, who hails from Susquehanna County, and Phil gives some advice to viewers who hope to be on a reality game show themselves someday.

Make sure to watch Tough as Nails Fridays and Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on WYOU.