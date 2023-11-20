PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tori Viccia, Jake Waxmonsky, and Anthony Pictaggio from the band Tori V & The Karma.

The band performs their song “I’m Gone.”

“I’m Gone” not only rocks, but the spectacular music video was filmed in Wilkes-Barre!

The guests discuss what’s coming next for them, including a show on Friday, November 24 at Pisano Winery in Hunlock Creek, and another concert on December 15 at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains.

The band also shouts out their drummer, Jon Kamor, couldn’t make the show.

For more information, find @Tori.Viccia.3 and @TVandTK on Facebook.