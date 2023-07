PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michael Bradshaw Flynn and Simone Daniels from the Scranton Shakespeare Festival.

The guests describe Scranton Shakes’ “Rep week,” and explain how it works.

They explain why it’s so important for Scranton Shakes’ to offer free theater, and recall the company’s origins.

They also talk about what Scranton Shakes’ youth ensemble is up to this season.

For more information, visit scrantonshakes.com.