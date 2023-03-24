PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Pastor Julian Milewski and Peggy Milewski from Aurand Memorial United Methodist Church in Ringtown and Donna Burches, director of Your Sister’s Closet.

Your Sister’s Closet helps provide women with clothes for job interviews, court cases, or whatever challenges they may face.

The guests talk about how they run a thrift boutique shop which specializes in high qualities ladies’ clothing to fund Your Sister’s Closet.

Courtesy: Aurand Memorial United Methodist Church Courtesy: Aurand Memorial United Methodist Church Courtesy: Aurand Memorial United Methodist Church

The thrift shop is located at 44 W Main St in Ringtown, and its business hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.