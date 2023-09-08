PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Damien Malfara from the Old Forge Brewing Company, Will Warrick from Rusty Rail Brewing Company, and Colleen Phillips from Service 1st Federal Credit Union.

The guests talk about ThinkBIG, an organization designed to help those suffering from pediatric cancer, just in time for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

ThinkBIG has served more than 225 families with more than $1.3 million worth of expenses, specifically helping families with their rent, mortgage, utility bills, and other unpaid medical expenses.

The guests talk about a 9 year old named Carmine Monacelli who passed away to pediatric cancer.

They also explain what “going gold” means, and talk about how their local breweries will be supporting the cause with the re-release of their Gold Dust Pale Ale.

They also describe some of the events taking place this month.

For more information, visit ThinkBIGpa.org.