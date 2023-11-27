PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Diane Dutko from ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund, a local non-profit and a recipient of a $2,500 donation from Weis Markets.

Unlike many other organizations which fund cancer research, ThinkBIG works to relieve the financial stress for families that comes with a cancer diagnosis, helping them pay for rent, mortgage, utility bills, and other unpaid medical expenses.

Since 2014, ThinkBIG has served more than 225 families with over $1.3 million worth of expenses.

Diane remembers Carmine Monacelli, a 9-year-old who passed away due to pediatric cancer.

Diane also explains how you can support ThinkBIG.

For more information, visit ThinkBIGpa.org.