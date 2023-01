PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with realtors Jessica and Shiloh, who are hosting a seminar for new homebuyers to help them learn more about becoming a homeowner.

Jessica and Shiloh talk about what made them decide to host this event, and what new homeowners could gain by attending.

The event will be on February 1 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Cafe in Plains.

To register for the event, visit eventbrite. Admission is free.