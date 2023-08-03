PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel and Chris spoke with Amanda Cromer, Manager of Corporate Partnership Client Services for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Amanda talks about the upcoming Penguins Stuff on the Bus event, to help stuff a school bus with school and personal hygiene supplies for our local schools. All donations will be going to the United Way, who will distribute them to eight school districts in the area, helping 27 schools.

Anyone who donates will receive a ticket to the Penguins home opener on October 21st.

Amanda also talks about a special guest at the event, Tux himself! The team’s travel bus and Fanboni will also be available for pictures.

Make sure to help stuff the bus on Friday, August 4th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 50 Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre.

For more information, visit WSBPenguis.com or visit the Penguins’ Facebook page.