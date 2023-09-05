PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s upcoming production of The Wedding Singer: The Musical: Jarret Gorham (“Sammy”) and Jovon Barnes (“Robby Hart”), as well as the show’s director, Michael Speranzo.

The guests talk about the show, which follows the same story as the 1998 film of the same name.

They also describe the difficult journey it took to get The Wedding Singer onto the stage, and how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the initial production.

This 2023 show is shaping up to be a real treat! From the scenes on stage, to the live music in the orchestra pit, you won’t want to miss this performance.

Make sure to swing by Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre for The Wedding Singer on September 8, 9, 15, and 16 at 8:00 p.m. or September 10 and 17 at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit ltwb.org or call 570-417-6790.