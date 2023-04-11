PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Chris Hardwick, the host of NBC’s popular game show The Wall.

The Wall features contestants working together to answer questions and build themselves a huge cash prize, up to $12 million.

Hardwick talks about what’s new for The Wall in its upcoming 5th season, and what it feels like to be there for every drop.

Hardwick also explains why he chooses the competitors that he does, and if he ever plays the game once the cameras stop rolling.

Make sure to catch The Wall Season 5’s premiere on Tuesday, April 11, at 9:00 p.m. on WBRE.