PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Nick and Pat Luongo, founding members of the band The Poets.

The Poets’ new book claims in its title “We Were Almost Famous,” but now that they’re on PA live!, they don’t need that “almost” anymore.

The Luongo Brothers list some of their accomplishments since joining the NEPA music scene, including what national acts they opened up for, and how their book came about.

They also discuss some of their musical influences.

For more information, call 570-342-6933.