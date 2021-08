LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District into allegations that a racial slur was directed at a student-athlete, a member of the junior high school cross country team.

School district officials confirm the racial slur was allegedly made by at least one member of the junior high school football team. Friday, Eyewitness News spoke with the teen who was the target of the racial slur, and his mother. They say they want justice.