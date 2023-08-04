PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel and Gianna spoke with Kerron Barns, a former river guide who established the Kerron Barnes Whitewater Challengers Scholarship Program.

Kerron talks about the 10th annual KB-WC Scholarship Fund, which is taking place Friday evening at the White Haven Library.

Kerron explains his goals for the scholarship, and how he hopes it can support high school graduates who are qualified employees of Whitewater Challengers and require financial aid to continue their studies.

He also describes his 45 years as a river guide, and talks about his current focus, grant writing.

For more information, email kibarnes@frontiernet.net or call 845-778-4078. Feel free to donate by sending tax deductible donations to The Luzerne Foundation in W-B.