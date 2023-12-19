PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Joseph Inclan, Brett Reingold, Emily Vangorden, and Heather Meagher from The Hideout Elves.

The Hideout Elves work to collect collect donations to support and empower people throughout our community. They have helped with heating bills, emergency funds for food and diapers, snacks for summer programs, back to school haircut funding for more than 50 kids, and, come Winter time, they fulfill Christmas gift lifts to bring cheer to students and senior citizens.

They have provided 750 gifts to students and 180 to nursing home residents.

The guests explain how they figure out who qualifies for help, and how you can get involved.

For more information, visit TheHideoutElves.com or find The Hideout Elves’ Facebook Page.