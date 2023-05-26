PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the members of the $HAKEN Band: Lead vocalist and harmonica player Frank Pitch, bass guitarist and backup vocalist Bob Luksh, and lead guitarist and backup vocalist Jody Pacropis.

The band talks about how they first got together, how long they have known each other, and why they specialize in the music of Eddie Money.

They also tease what’s coming next for the $HAKEN Band.

The band members also describe their upcoming performance at the 1st Annual Gettin’ Animal at the West Nanticoke Grove on May 27th from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The performance will have food and drinks, and will benefit Cats & Dogs.

For more information, visit $haken’s Facebook page.