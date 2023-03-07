PA Live! (WBRE) — The second all-inclusive talent show featuring NEPA acts of all varieties has selected 25 finalists to appear on the prestigious F. M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts stage on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM. Along with a panel of judges, the audience will also participate in the voting! Many surprises in store before and after the show, so be sure to attend if you are ready for an afternoon of entertainment! Tickets are available now.
The greatest talent in Luzerne County (and beyond!) is gearing up to impress you
by: Chris Bohinski, Rachel Malak
