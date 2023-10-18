PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins takeover begins! Throughout the week, PA live! will feature everything you need to know about Saturday’s home opener against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

First, Rachel spoke with defenseman Jack St. Ivany and forward Jagger Joshua, as well as voice of the WBS Penguins, Nick Hart.

Jack, a returning player, explains what makes NEPA fans so special, while Jagger, who hasn’t experienced a full season in Wilkes-Barre yet, discusses what he’s most looking forward to about his first Pens home game.

Nick describes how the team has been shaping up this pre-season.

Next, Jack and Jagger work with local freelance muralist Grayson Rogers from Have A Art. Their mission is to out-pain one another, and their canvas is an AHL Hockey Stick. Grayson, who can guide the players but not directly contribute, lists some health benefits of painting, while the players describe their artistic ability.

Then, Rachel and Grayson talk all things Have A Art. Grayson was even inspired by hockey for his latest piece, a custom denim jacket. Grayson is proud to contribute to the beautification of the valley, and describes some murals he has painted. For more information on Have A Art, visit @haveaart on Instagram, @haveaart on Tik Tok, or @haveabigart on Facebook.

Afterwards, Rachel checks in with our puck-slapping painters to see how their masterpieces are coming along.

Finally, the Penguins present their finished work, and Grayson crowns a winner, based on viewer voting.

Make sure to head out to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins opening game on Saturday, October 21. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and the puck drops at 6:05 p.m. For more information, visit WBSPenguins.com or call 570-208-PENS (7367), and keep your eyes peeled for more Penguins appearances throughout the week!