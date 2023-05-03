PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with David Bass, owner of NEPA Racing, and Bernie Popson, race director of the upcoming Forty Fort Lions Old Fort 5 Mile Run.

David and Bernie describe the run, which will take place on May 29th at 9:00 a.m.

This is the event’s 42nd year, which has become one of the biggest races in the valley. The five mile run (or 3 mile walk) usually draws around 700 people, and will feature a family friendly cookout afterwards.

Make sure to stick around for the Memorial Day Parade on Downtown Wyoming Ave in Forty Fort afterwards.

Also, a few royal visitors stop by PA live! swiftly during this segment.

For more information, visit NEPARacing.com.